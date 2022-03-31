Henry Cejudo has expressed his interest in jumping up to 155lbs to secure a match against the notorious, Conor McGregor.

Since retiring Henry Cejudo has tried to pick and choose matchups with fighters from every weight class however the one that seems to stick the most is a potential matchup against the Irishman. Both men earned double champion status during their times with the UFC with McGregor claiming the featherweight and lightweight strap. Whilst Henry Cejudo was able to stake his claim as a flyweight and bantamweight champion.

Cejudo retired from competing in 2020 but never fully closed the door on a potential return and now it seems he has laid out his conditions for him to do so. Taking to his YouTube channel Cejudo had this to say.

Henry Cejudo Calls Out Conor McGregor

Hey @TheNotoriousMMA let's make a deal. I'll fight you at 155 pounds on one condition– You have to stay sober. 🍻



If you can do that, I'll agree to measure at 5'4" or under and start the fight on my back. Also Keith Peterson can't ref. Fair?



👑👓: https://t.co/kswHFkeEQS pic.twitter.com/EQ3RLRZDV4 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) March 29, 2022

Although it appears this is the fight to make for Cejudo, his potential opponent McGregor seems to have absolutely no interest in the matchup with his focus currently put-upon UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman.

McGregor had this to say last time Henry Cejudo was mentioning this potential fight.

“Mate, I don’t give two f— about you, you are a nobody. Who the F— even are you? You are a little skid mark to me, stop messaging me, thanks.”

It looks like Cejudo will have to keep wishing for this matchup to occur as McGregor simply does not seem interested, the Irishman has already declared his intent to return to a title shot this summer. Giving him the opportunity to become the first three-weight division champion in the UFC.

Should Conor McGregor take a matchup against Henry Cejudo?

