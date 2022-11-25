Henry Cejudo ‘assaulted’ by Hasbulla in video clip; ‘I won’t press charges’

Henry Cejudo finally found himself an opponent he doesn’t have to look up to.

‘Triple C’ is preparing for his highly-anticipated return to the Octagon in 2023, but the former two-division world champion already found himself a foe in web sensation Hasbulla. Known for throwing hands with some of the biggest fighters in the world, the pint-sized star mixed it up with the pint-sized Olympian in a received video clip posted on Cejudo’s Twitter account.

WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT. Here’s footage of @Hasbulla_NFT blatantly assaulting me. I won’t press charges as long as he SIGNS THE DAMN CONTRACT. It’s time to settle this once and for all. I’M COMING FOR YOU HASBULLA!!!

Hasbulla had a similar interaction with No. 1 pound-for-pound fighter Alexander Volkanovski earlier this year. His showdowns with the UFC’s top stars along with his viral videos as ‘Mini Khabib’ made Hasbulla a viral sensation overnight. He is now an official UFC star having signed a five-year contract with the promotion in October.

Henry Cejudo Expected to Face Aljamain Sterling in UFC Return

Originally eyeing a fight with featherweight world champion Alexander Volkanovski, Henry Cejudo looks to be vying for the bantamweight crown in his return to the Octagon. In a video clip posted by John Morgan, Cejudo’s manager Ali Abdelaziz claimed that a fight between ‘Triple C’ and Aljamain Sterling is a “done deal.”

Henry Cejudo has been out of action for nearly three years, last competing at UFC 249. On that night, he successfully defended his bantamweight championship against former two-time champion Dominick Cruz. Promptly retiring after his victory, Cejudo has since made appearances for Khabib Nurmagomedov‘s Eagle FC promotion and on AEW Dynamite.

‘Triple C’ was recently spotted alongside former UFC champion Kamaru Usman and Justin Gaethje as the three were invited to Chechnya by warlord and human rights violator, Ramzan Kadyrov.