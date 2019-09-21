Henry Cejudo Wants To Continue ‘Legend Rampage’ Against Jose Aldo

Spread the word!













The question remains – who will Henry Cejudo fight upon his return from injury?

“The King Of Cringe” has been nursing his shoulder following surgery. He’s expected to return sometime in the first quarter of 2020. UFC president Dana White has said he wants Cejudo’s first fight to be a flyweight title defense against Joseph Benavidez. Speaking to MMA Junkie recently, Cejudo said he’s “disappointed” in the 125-pound division.

“One thirty-five is full of more color,” Cejudo said. “I’m disappointed with the flyweights, too… Nobody is really bringing that persona, nobody is really talking smack, nobody is really trying to compete. So again, I did my part and I’ll continue to do my part. It’s up to these flyweights to step it up and keep this division alive.”

One man who has been calling Cejudo out quite often as of late is Aljamain Sterling. Cejudo offered a rebuttal to Sterling’s recent remarks, poking fun at his name.

“Aljamain Curling? Make him curl again? The only reason I want to fight Aljamain Sterling is because ‘Triple C,’ he doesn’t mess with sterling silver,” Cejudo said. “It’s all gold for me. So Aljamain Sterling if you’re watching this, you can do me a favor and you can bend the knee to ‘Triple C,’ too.”

Lastly, Cejudo expressed his interest in continuing his “legend rampage,” mentioning former 145-pound kingpin Jose Aldo as a desired opponent.

“Jose Aldo can drop down all he wants,” Cejudo said. “He’s going to bend the knee to ‘Triple C,’ too. I’m on a legend rampage. I’m a GOAT killer. I’m a PED killer. I’m the greatest of all time. Nobody in the UFC has my credentials. I should start being respected for it.”

What do you think about Cejudo wanting to take on Aldo on his “legend rampage?”