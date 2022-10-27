Former two-division world champion Henry Cejudo is sharing his thoughts on Aljamain Sterling’s UFC 280 victory over TJ Dillashaw, and they are brutal. Dillashaw is a former UFC bantamweight world champion who battled the reigning king ‘Funk Master’ with a massive shoulder injury this past weekend.

The US-born Dillashaw entered this bout knowing his shoulder would scarcely last a five-round war as it had dislocated over 20-times in training, according to the fighter. TJ even warned the referee that this is an expected injury and asked the official to not stop the bout should this occur. His shoulder dislocated within the first two minutes of this fight. It was put back in place in between rounds, and then it happened again in the second round.

In his post-fight interview Dillashaw admitted:

“I told the ref in the back before we came out that most likely, the shoulder’s gonna pop out. If it does, I’ll get it back in, please do not stop it. Unfortunately, in the second round, I couldn’t push off my shoulder.”

Aljamain Sterling would decimate the one-armed Dillashaw winning this fight via second-round TKO. According to the official UFC stats, ‘Funk Master’ out-landed the former champion 56-3 when measuring head strikes.

Henry Cejudo is not impressed, wants to fight Sterling

The Olympic gold medal wrestler ‘The Messenger’ Henry Cejudo was not impressed with this performance, or Sterling’s previous title wins. On Twitter, the American athlete said:

“Hey Alljizzlame. Your last 3 Fights.

1. Beat Yan via Academy Award

2. Gifted Dec via Guilt

3. Hate Crime over Handicapped Fighter

Sign the Contract . @funkmasterMMA”

Hey Alljizzlame. Your last 3 Fights.



1. Beat Yan via Academy Award

2. Gifted Dec via Guilt

3. Hate Crime over Handicapped Fighter



Sign the Contract . @funkmasterMMA — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) October 25, 2022

The 35-year-old Cejudo is referring to how Sterling won the bantamweight title after his opponent broke the rules thus disqualifying himself, as number one. Number two is winning a close decision over Petr Yan. Three is referring to his UFC 280 win.

Henry Cejudo held the flyweight and bantamweight UFC championships but vacated both when he retired in 2020. ‘The Messenger’ holds notable and impressive wins over Dominick Cruz, TJ Dillashaw, and Demetrious Johnson, among others.

After being away from the sport for nearly three years, Cejudo wants to earn back his bantamweight throne. According to rumors, the UFC is highly interested in a Sterling vs Cejudo showdown with the bantamweight crown on the line.