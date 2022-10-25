Undisputed UFC bantamweight champion, Aljamain Sterling may have already landed his next opponent for his third attempted title defense in his reign – with reports detailing how the organization currently want to place the Uniondale native in a title matchup against the returning former two-weight champion, Henry Cejudo at UFC 284 in February next year in Perth, Australia.

Sterling, who co-headlined UFC 280 last weekend in Abu Dhabi, UAE – managed to secure his second successful defense of the undisputed bantamweight crown, defeating former two-time division titleholder, T.J. Dillashaw in a one-sided second round TKO ground strikes win.

As for Cejudo, the former undisputed bantamweight and flyweight champion has been sidelined since a retirement from the sport back in May 2020 – most recently defeating Dominick Cruz with a knockout win in Jacksonville, Florida.

The UFC eye a title clash between Aljamain Sterling, Henry Cejudo for February in Perth

According to Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, whilst not finalized at the time of publication, the UFC are currently eyeing a bantamweight title fight between Aljamain Sterling, and Cejudo for UFC 284 on February 12. in Perth, Australia.

Following his win over Dillashaw at the Etihad Arena last Saturday, Aljamain Sterling called out the likes of the above-mentioned, Cejudo, as well as Marlon Vera, Cory Sandhagen, Sean O’Malley, and even past foe, Petr Yan for his next walk to the Octagon.

Retiring with immediate effect from active competition following his successful title outing against Cruz two years ago, Cejudo has been continually linked with both a title return against Sterling, however, campaigned for the opportunity to become the first three-weight champion in UFC history, in the form of a challenge to featherweight champion, Alexander Volkanovski.

Whilst also not officially confirmed by the organization nor finalized, the promotion appear eager to book a headlining title fight between recently minted lightweight champion, Islam Makhachev, and the previously mentioned, Volkanovski for the RAC Arena event.