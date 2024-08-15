‘Where You At, Motherf***er?’ Hawk Tuah Girl Issues Bold Challenge to Jon Jones after Muay Thai Training

Internet star Hawk Tuah Girl, AKA Haliey Welch, took some Muay Thai classes and now has called out Jon Jones, UFC heavyweight champion. The internet meme has also shouted for UFC president Dana White to give her a fight contract.

Hawk Tuah Girl Wants Jon Jones

Hawk Tuah Girl rose to fame in mid-2024 when during a street interview about moves in bed, she said, “You gotta give him that hawk tuah and spit on that thang.” She became a trending meme and Haliey Welch was sought out by various MMA fighters including Conor McGregor. Recently, she has been spotted ringside at Jake Paul boxing events and Karate Combat. She even called out pop singer JoJo Siwa for a fight.

Recently on Instagram, where she boasts over 2 million followers, she posted a video of her training in Muay Thai, hitting the pads. This was with Kru Al Lanier, a Muay Thai coach at the Renzo Gracie gym. The caption reads:

[DANA WHITE] WHERE’S MY CONTRACT?!?!?! Thanks Coach AL for the Muay Thai lesson

After training, she felt ready to challenge for the UFC heavyweight throne against all-time great Jon Jones, she said:

This S*** is not for the weak … Jon Jones, where you at motherf***er?

While we don’t have exact measurements for Haliey Welch’s weight and height, given her confidence, we can safely assume that she would be a formidable threat to Jon “Bones” Jones at 6’4″ and 250 lbs. The US-born Jones, who has been a staple of the UFC for more than a decade, has yet to respond to Hawk Tuah Girl’s threats.