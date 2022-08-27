Watch: Hasbulla puts Shaquille O’Neal in his place with a lightning fast right hook

Hasbulla Magomedov, the pint-sized social media star has become an internet sensation over the last few years, racking up millions of followers on TikTok and Instagram.

The Russian social media star rose to fame at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic for his hilarious call-outs of UFC stars Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov. Since then, the world has come down with Hasbulla fever including four-time NBA world champion Shaquille O’Neal. In a short video clip uploaded by @HasbullaHive on Twitter, the small-scale star lands a solid jab on the 7’1″ tall NBA icon in playful collaboration.

Shaq x Hasbulla is the collab the world needed pic.twitter.com/KXIixtLmlR — Hasbulla 🐐 (@HasbullaHive) August 27, 2022

Who Exactly is Hasbulla Magomedov?

If you use any type of social media, chances are you have come across a video clip of Hasbulla at some point. Born in Makhachkala, Dagestan in 2003. The internet was diagnosed with Growth Hormone Deficiency (GHD) or ‘Dwarfism’. It’s a rare genetic condition that affects roughly 2.3% of the world’s population. Other famous individuals who have been diagnosed with dwarfism include actors Peter Dinklage and Warwick Davis.

One of his more popular acts is his portrayal of former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. Adopting the moniker of ‘Mini Khabib,’ he famously mimicked the Russian star’s iconic UFC 229 weigh-in. Since then, Hasbulla has appeared at UFC events, taking pictures with the UFC Hall of Famer and other MMA stars.

After meeting UFC President Dana White at UFC 261 in Abu Dhabi, many were convinced that a fight between the pint-sized star and his social media rival Abu Rozik would be featured inside the Octagon. Especially after their near brawl that took place at UFC 267. While White has joked about making the fight happen under the bright lights of the UFC, neither party has seriously considered making it a reality.