Former UFC lightweight titleholder Charles Oliveira has responded to Islam Makhachev’s concerns.

In just under two weeks, Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev will lock horns in the main event of UFC 280 in Abu Dhabi for the vacant lightweight title.

Oliveira is currently riding an impressive 11-fight win streak, defeating some of the best lightweights in the world on his way to capturing the 155lb title. Stoppage wins over Michael Chandler, Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje all within one year tells you all you need to know about ‘do Bronx.’

As for Makhachev, who holds a 10-fight win streak, it’s not about who he has beaten but how he has done it. Aside from his lone knockout loss against Adriano Martins in 2015, when Makhachev was just 23 years old, the Dagestan native has rolled through his opponents.

Makhachev, much like his close friend and training partner Khabib Nurmagomdeov, possesses serious wrestling and top control ability. Makhachev has also proven himself to be a little more well-rounded than Nurmagomedov, with some excellent striking displays.

Both are heading into the contest with extreme levels of confidence and aren’t afraid to show it. The pair have engaged in some small back-and-forths over social media, the most recent of which had Makhachev claiming Oliveira might not even show up to Abu Dhabi.

2 weeks before the fight, Charles and his team not in Abu Dhabi yet., should I start worry ? 🤔🤔🤔 pic.twitter.com/pyOBMo9D4O — Makhachev Islam (@MAKHACHEVMMA) October 8, 2022

Oliveira wouldn’t take long to reply, posting a photo of him to Instagram captioned “Calm down, dad is coming. Hello Abu Dhabi.”

While both usually aren’t known for trash-talking or ‘disrespectful’ behavior, expect this one to heat up and for the face-off to be especially fiery. As for the fight itself, expect the unexpected. Both men have proven they can finish the fight anywhere that it goes.

Who have you got, Charles Oliveira or Islam Makhachev?