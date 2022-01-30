Russian mixed martial arts promotion, Hardcore FC held a pre-fight press conference during this week ahead of a clash between Tamerlan Temirov, and Alexander Yanshin – however, tensions flooded past the boiling point, with Yanshin taking flight with a drop-kick to a seated Temirov across the stage, sending his opponent backwards violently.

Engaging in a pre-fight staredown ahead of the Russian MMA Hardcore FC event, Temirov and Yanshin share multiple verbal barbs during their face-off, with the former then unleashing a winging left hook – resulting in a scuffle on the stage.

With tempers now flaring, Yanshin fired back at Temirov – who then launched a left kick to the body before a series of security from Hardcore FC, sporting black tracksuits and black balaclavas attempt, somewhat nonchalantly, to break up the altercation.

Returning to their respective seats on either side of the stage, eventually, Yanshin then rushed across the stage once more – leaping through the air and firing off a drop-kick to Temirov’s midsection, sending him and his chair backwards across the stage at the Hardcore FC press event.

another one to my collection, watch till the end #popMMA pic.twitter.com/FdRWYpiALO — Matysek (@Matysek88) January 27, 2022

For Yanshin, the lightweight has completed three separate times for the Moscow-based Hardcore FC – establishing a 1-2 promotional and professional record.

In his most recent outing at Hardcore FC 15 back in December, Yanshing suffered a unanimous decision loss to Andi Shonizorov. His sole professional win came back at Hardcore FC 2 in July of last year, stopping Alidjon Taibov with a first round armbar.

Similarly enough to the Hardcore FC scuffle, similar footage emerged from another press event under the banner of another Russian based mixed martial arts promotion, where another scuffle breaks out between two fighters facing off.

Audience applauds as two fighters engage in staredown scuffle pre-fight

Shaking hands in the below footage, one fighter appears to be less than content to break up the interaction, pulling his opponent further toward him, before he is then met with a brisk, winging left hook – staggering him closer to the camera and almost off the stage before more balaclava donned security personnel break up the altercation.

you know something entertaining gonna happen on those #popMMA press conferences pic.twitter.com/Ac8YaQ6D5S — Matysek (@Matysek88) January 26, 2022

For the latest MMA News, Rumors and Interviews follow LowKickMMA on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram.