Double trouble: UFC’s Hamdy Abdelwahab faces extended suspension after second anti-Doping violation

Following his Octagon debut two summers prior, Egyptian grappling prospect, Hamdy Abdelwahab will be sidelined beyond this summer to boot – receiving a second retroactive suspension after testing positive for another banned substanceamid his debut fight with Don’Tale Mayes – whilst serving his current suspension.

Abdelwahab, who made his anticipated debut in the Octagon back in July of 2022 in Texas, took on heavyweight veteran, Mayes over the course of three rounds on the preliminary card of UFC 277, initially landed a split decision win over the former, before the bout was official overturned to a ‘No Contest’.

Providing a positive test sample for the banned substance, Metenolone – an anabolic agent, Hamdy Abdelwahab was struck with a two year retroactive suspension from USADA (United States Anti-Doping Agency), and would be eligible to compete on July 30, 2024.

However, following the expiry of his initial suspension, CSAD (Combat Sports Anti-Doping) – who are now partnered with UFC in place of USADA, released a statement confirming how Abdelwaheb had tested positive for the “exogenous testosterone” and would be banned further, leaving him unable to compete again in combat sports until January 30, 2025.

Before his move to the UFC, Abdelawahab had competed exclusively for both Gamebred FC – alongside Floridian-based promotion, Jorge Masvidal’s iKON FC, landing knockout wins in each of his first five professional mixed martial arts fights.

A competitor at the 2016 Summer Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Hamdy Abdelwahab finished 10th in Greco-Roman wrestling.

Hamdy Abdelwahab criticized after second anti-doping violation

Receiving flak for his second indiscretion, Hamdy Abdelwahab has been the subject of criticizm on social media – with commenters urging the Cairo native to decide against competing in the UFC in the future.

“Yeah don’t come back,” A user on X posted.

“He just now accepted the punishment? Damn,” Another user posted.

“Another guy who thinks he’s above the rules,” A user posted. “Six months off, maybe that’ll teach him some humility. And a supplement? Come on, you’re a fighter not a lab rat. Take responsibility for your mistakes, Hamdy.”