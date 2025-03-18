Gunnar Nelson vs. Kevin Holland – UFC London Odds and Match Preview

The upcoming UFC fight between Gunnar Nelson and Kevin Holland is set to take place on March 22, 2025, at UFC Fight Night in London. Gunnar Nelson, a 36-year-old Icelandic fighter, is known for his grappling skills. Kevin Holland is a popular fav-favorite athlete.

Gunnar Nelson vs. Kevin Holland

Gunnar Nelson has a strong background in martial arts, starting with karate before transitioning to BJJ. Nelson has been inactive since his last fight in March 2023, where he submitted Bryan Barberena. He is on a two-fight winning streak and aims to continue his success against Holland.

Kevin Holland, on the other hand, is a versatile fighter from the United States, known for his striking background in Kung Fu. Holland has been competing frequently, but he has faced a rough patch recently, losing four of his last five fights. He is moving back down to the welterweight division after competing at middleweight, hoping to regain his momentum to ensure his MMA career isn’t completed. Holland’s fighting style is characterized by his aggressive striking.

The odds for the upcoming fight between Gunnar Nelson and Kevin Holland have Gunnar Nelson as the favorite, with a line of around -140 to -142 across various sportsbooks like Razed, while Kevin Holland is listed as the underdog at +120. This suggests that Nelson is considered the likely winner, with a probability of winning around 56.3%. There have been no significant changes in the odds over time.

The stakes for this fight are significant for both fighters. Nelson needs to prove he remains a top contender despite his long layoff, while Holland seeks to revive his career by moving back to welterweight. The fight will be a stylistic clash between Nelson’s submission skills and Holland’s striking ability. Nelson’s ability to control the fight on the ground will be tested by Holland’s reach and striking volume. The outcome will have implications for both fighters’ futures in the welterweight division.

Nelson’s grappling and submission skills make him a strong candidate to win via submission. He holds the record for the most submission wins in the UFC welterweight division and has a history of finishing fights. Holland, on the other hand, is known for his aggressive striking, which could lead to a knockout victory if he manages to keep the fight standing. Ring rust on the side of Nelson is a major concern. He made his UFC debut in 2012 and is currently 36 years old coming off of a layoff.

As the fight approaches, fans are eager to see how these contrasting approaches will play out in the Octagon. The stakes are high for both fighters, with Nelson seeking to maintain his momentum and Holland looking to revive his career by moving back to welterweight. Regardless of the outcome, this fight is set to be a compelling addition to the UFC London card.