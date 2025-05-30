“GSP, Khabib, Ilia… I’m Number One” Merab Dvalishvili Declares Supremacy In Single MMA Factor

If there’s one thing Merab Dvalishvili wants the world to know, it’s that he doesn’t just set the pace in the UFC bantamweight division – he is the pace. With a grin as wide as his gas tank is deep, Dvalishvili has thrown down the gauntlet to legends and contenders alike, boldly proclaiming himself the undisputed cardio king. As UFC 316 approaches and the spotlight grows, Merab isn’t just fighting to defend a belt – he’s fighting to prove that, when it comes to outlasting, he’s already running laps around the competition.

Merab Dvalishvili

The Georgian bantamweight, who has built a reputation for pushing a relentless pace inside the Octagon, recently declared, in an interview, “GSP is one of my favorite fighters, he has good cardio. Khabib has good cardio. Ilia Topuria has good cardio. Petr Yan too. But I’m number one!”

With that, Merab Dvalishvili put himself atop a list that includes some of the most respected engines in the sport. Dvalishvili’s confidence is not without reason. His fights are often a blur of takedown attempts, scrambles, and pressure that rarely lets up from the opening bell to the final horn. Opponents, including former champions and Olympic medalists, have wilted under his work rate. Fans have come to expect a non-stop performance every time he steps into the cage.

The main event of UFC 316 features a bantamweight title rematch between current champion Merab Dvalishvili and former champion Sean O’Malley, set for five rounds at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, on June 7, 2025. Dvalishvili captured the belt from O’Malley by unanimous decision in their first meeting at UFC 306, and now O’Malley looks to reclaim his crown.

The names he mentioned in his quote are no strangers to the grind. Georges St-Pierre (GSP) is a UFC Hall of Famer and former two-division champion, known for his disciplined approach and ability to outlast foes in five-round fights. Khabib Nurmagomedov retired undefeated, his smothering style and unbreakable pace making him one of the greatest lightweights ever. Ilia Topuria is a rising star, earning praise for his endurance as he climbs the featherweight ranks. Petr Yan, a former bantamweight champion, is recognized for his late-fight surges and technical pressure.

But as Dvalishvili prepares for UFC 316, he’s made it clear that, when it comes to cardio, he believes he’s in a league of his own. Whether that claim holds after his next fight remains to be seen, but one thing is certain: nobody is questioning Merab’s engine.