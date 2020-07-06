Greg Hardy vs. Khalil Rountree Targeted For UFC 252

Spread the word!













Controversial heavyweight Greg Hardy is set to return to the octagon to face Khalil Rountree at UFC 252 on August 15 according to reports. Raphael Marinho of Combate was first to break the news of the bout which is not yet official.

Former NFL star Hardy got back to winning ways at UFC 249 in May. He picked up a unanimous decision win over the previously unbeaten Yorgan de Castro. Prior to that, Hardy fell to a defeat against top heavyweight contender Alexander Volkov. Hardy is now set to welcome long-time light heavyweight Rountree to the division.

Rountree has not fought since suffering a first-round loss at the hands of Ion Cuțelaba. The pair fought at UFC Copenhagen in September 2019 and Cutelaba scored the quick KO win. Since that loss, Rountree has indicated that his next fight will be the last of his MMA career. The 30-year-old will be desperate to go out on a high by beating Hardy at UFC 252.

The August 15 card is set to be headlined by a heavyweight title fight between Stipe Miocic and Daniel Cormier who will square off for the third and final time – check out the other bouts which have been announced for UFC 252 below.

Stipe Miocic (C) vs. Daniel Cormier

Junior Dos Santos vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik

Khalil Rountree vs. Greg Hardy

Livinha Souza vs. Ashley Yoder

Magomed Ankalaev vs. Ion Cutelaba

Felice Herrig vs. Virna Jandiroba

Rogerio Bontorin vs. Manel Kape

Zelim Imadaev vs. Laureano Staropoli

