Khalil Rountree Announces His Next Fight Will Be His Last

Khalil Rountree is seemingly fighting his last fight.

The UFC light heavyweight recently posted on social media that his next fight will be his last as he appears to be retiring:

“My next fight will be my last. So be sure to watch. Date announced soon,” he wrote in an Instagram story.

Rountree has had a mixed bag of results in recent years. Last year, he knocked out Gokhan Saki in a huge upset at UFC 226. However, he would quickly get knocked out himself when he faced rising star Johnny Walker at UFC Buenos Aires.

Rountree would return with a bang as he outclassed Eryk Anders with multiple knockdowns on his way to a unanimous decision win earlier this year at UFC 236.

However, he would alternate between wins and losses again following a TKO defeat to Ion Cutelaba at UFC Copenhagen in September.

It appears that loss might have affected Rountree more than ever if he really is only going to compete one more time in the Octagon.

There are no further details about his next fight but stay tuned as LowKickMMA will post any updates regarding Rountree’s last outing.

What do you make of Rountree seemingly retiring after one more fight?