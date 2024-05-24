Video – Ex-UFC standout Greg Hardy suffers another brutal knockout loss at Team Combat League event

Another day, another brutal Greg Hardy knockout.

After exiting the UFC with a middling 4-5 record and three-straight losses via KO, ‘The Prince of War’ has found little success in the world of boxing. Recently, the former NFL defensive end took another L while competing on a Team Combat League show against Patrick Mailata.

In the video clip, which you can see below, Hardy eats a hard combination against the ropes before crashing to the canvas in spectacular fashion.

Greg Hardy just got slept 😳 pic.twitter.com/kXXcaMmsJc — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) May 24, 2024

Greg Hardy’s string of brutal KO losses continues

At one point, Greg Hardy was thought to be the next big thing in the UFC’s heavyweight division. After scoring back-to-back sub-one-minute KOs on Dana White’s Contender Series in 2018, Hardy earned notable wins over Dmitry Smolyakov, Juan Adams, Yorgan De Castro, and Maurice Greene inside the Octagon.

Seemingly ready for a step up in competition, the Millington, Tennessee native was matched up with Marcin Tybura at a Fight Night event in December 2020. Hardy went down in the second round, suffering the first knockout loss of his career.

He followed that up with a pair of brutal losses against Tai Tuivasa and Serghei Spivac before being shown the door.

He also came up short in his lone appearance with Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship, going down 19 seconds into the second round against Josh Watson at the promotion’s third-annual KnuckleMania event.