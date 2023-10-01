Ex-UFC heavyweight standout Greg Hardy snapped a two-fight losing streak in the boxing ring on September 30.

Once a highly touted heavyweight inside the Octagon, Greg Hardy exited the UFC in 2022 after suffering three straight knockouts against Marcin Tybura, Tai Tuivasa, and Serghei Spivak. Since then, ‘The Prince of War’ has found some success in the squared circle, winning five of his first six post-UFC bouts, his lone loss during that stretch coming under the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship banner.

Things took a bad turn for the former NFL prospect earlier this year, losing back-to-back fights including a humiliating first-round knockout loss to Alexander Flores in June.

On Saturday, Hardy brought an end to his two-fight skid with a win over 15-5 fighter Gregory Corbin under the Tower Club banner in Dallas, Texas. The bout only went one round as Corbin failed to muster much offense. Hardy did a good job of alternating attacks on the body and utilizing his jab while Corbin plodded around the ring repeatedly falling into the clinch, a strategy that would open him up to the occasional uppercut from Hardy.

In the waning moments of the opening round, Greg Hardy landed a big right hand that had Corbin staggered. It was then that Corbin’s corner decided they had seen enough and threw in the towel before the second round could get underway.

Including his defeat to Hardy, Gregory Corbin has now lost five straight fights after beginning his career with 15 wins in a row.

‘The Prince of War’ moved to 6-2 overall in his boxing career, though only three of those victories are official as the remaining three were all exhibition bouts.