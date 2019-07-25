Greg Hardy Pushing Hard For Top 15 Opponent Next

Spread the word!













Despite still being early into his UFC career, heavyweight prospect Greg Hardy wants a top 15 opponent next according to Dana White.

Hardy got his second win under the promotion when he knocked out Juan Adams at UFC San Antonio this past weekend. Adams represented arguably the toughest opponent the former NFL star had faced, however, the latter came out with flying colors.

Given his controversial past, many fans want to see Hardy face some of the elite heavyweights. “The Prince of War” is open to it as well, but White still believes he needs some more fights before he can truly mix it up with the likes of Stipe Miocic, Francis Ngannou and others:

“Listen, he wants it [a top 15 opponent],” White told The Schmo in a recent interview. “He’s pushing hard, he wants a top 15 guy. I think he needs a couple more fights before.

“The problem is, could he break into the top 15 and beat one of the guys there? Maybe. But then what happens? Then you’re looking at 13, 12, 10, whatever, killers. Guys that have been around for a long time, guys that are really talented. I get it. It’s one of the things that I love about Hardy. He’s a competitor, he’s an animal, he’s a fighter. I love it. But you got to take it easy with these guys.“

It would be unwise from an investment standpoint to put Hardy in the cage with any top 15 opponent. However, given the way he’s performed in his last two fights, it might just be a matter of time.

Who do you want to see Hardy eventually face?