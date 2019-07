Spread the word!













Next up at UFC San Antonio is a heavyweight meeting between former NFL star Greg Hardy and Juan Adams.

Round 1:

Adams back Hardy up with a jab. Hardy responds with a hard hook. Adams in on a takedown and Hardy ends up on top. Hardy reigns down some hard ground-and-pound as Adams hangs on to Hardy’s leg. The referee has seen enough, and that’s the fight.

Official Result: Greg Hardy def. Juan Adams via R1 TKO (punches, 0:45)