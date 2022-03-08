The effort to free Cain Velasquez has hit a couple of hurdles recently.

Velasquez was denied bail on Monday and he will remain in custody ahead of his next hearing on April 12. Judge, Shelyna Brown said the risk is “too great” after reviewing Velasquez’s “reckless” alleged actions.

The MMA community has been rallying around Velasquez during his time in need. At least two GoFundMe pages were set up to help raise money for the former UFC heavyweight champ’s legal bills.

On Monday, GoFundMe shut those pages down and issued refunds to anyone who had donated to the causes. The crowdfunding platform has since explained its decision.

“We can confirm that both fundraisers were removed, and all donors have been refunded,” a GoFundMe spokesperson told MMA Junkie. “GoFundMe prohibits raising money for the legal defense of a violent crime.”

Why Is Cain Velasquez In So Much Trouble?

Velasquez is currently facing more than 20 years in prison after being charged with attempted murder and nine other offences following an incident in San Jose.

The 39-year-old allegedly fired a handgun into a truck occupied by Harry Goularte Jr along with two other people one of those being Goularte’s stepfather.

Goularte Jr was recently charged with molesting a close relative of Velasquez. The bullet struck Goularte’s stepfather however he is expected to survive the incident.

Velasquez is also accused of ramming his truck into the vehicle the suspected pedophile was occupying after chasing it down for 11 miles in what has been described as a high-speed car chase.

UFC President Dana White and many other MMA fighters including Khabib Nurmagomedov and Henry Cejudo wrote to the judge of Velasquez’s case in an attempt to free him. Unfortunately, their efforts failed and the MMA legend will remain behind bars for at least another month.

Do you think GoFundMe should allow people to raise money for Cain Valesquez’s legal case?

