UFC President Dana White and many other MMA fighters including Khabib Nurmagomedov and Henry Cejudo, wrote to the judge of Cain Velasquez’s case in an attempt to free him.

According to TMZ Sports, over 30 people have wrote on behalf of Velasquez in hopes to get him out on bail. Other names that stood out in the reports are Kamaru Usman, WWE Superstar Rey Mysterio, Scott Coker, Kelvin Gastelum, Ryan Bader, Islam Makhachev, Yair Rodriguez, and Brandon Moreno.

Colby Covington voiced his support for Velasquez after his win over Jorge Masvidal at UFC 272.

Colby Covington says Free Cain Velasquez #UFC272 pic.twitter.com/casnMg4ijJ — Helen Yee (@HelenYeeSports) March 6, 2022

Unfortunately, it appears that all the letters and support from stars around the combat sports world is not enough. As his bail was eventually denied by the judge of the case.

Cain Velasquez was denied bail. I feel so sad for his family right now. Every aspect of this is so tragic. — Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) March 7, 2022

Cain Velasquez has been denied bail by the judge in Santa Clara county. He will remain in custody.



His next hearing will be April 12. — Damon Martin (@DamonMartin) March 7, 2022

Cain Velasquez is currently in jail on 10 charges that include attempted murder in the first degree and multiple accounts of assault with a deadly weapon.

The judge of the case rules Velasquez’s actions as “reckless” and sighting that letting him out on bail was a “risk too great”. Velasquez who was the former UFC heavyweight champion, was involved in a highway chase that ended in Velasquez shooting multiple times at Harry Eugene Goularte. Velasquez chased and shot at the man for allegedly molesting a ‘minor’ family member over 100 times. Goularte was shot once, but the shot was not a lethal one.

UFC commentator Joe Rogan admitted he wished Velasquez went about it differently and just beat the man within an inch of his life, rather than going at him with a weapon. Rogan who also has daughters, had sympathy for Velasquez and his actions, while calling Goularte a “monster”.

Molestation of a child, may be the worst possible thing in the world and there is no cure or sympathy for anyone that finds sexual desire in that type of behavior. It’s easy to judge Velasquez for his actions, while never being in that same situation. Hopefulness is all MMA fans have in the near future when it comes to this case and the legendary heavyweight fighter.

What do you make of this case with Cain Velasquez? Would you have reacted the same way he had?

For the latest MMA News, Rumors and Interviews follow LowKickMMA on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram.