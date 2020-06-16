Glover Teixeira Wants To Fight Jan Blachowicz Next, Targeting Title

Spread the word!













Glover Teixeira believes he and Jan Blachowicz should fight next.

Teixeira is on a four-fight winning streak following his latest TKO victory over Anthony Smith at UFC Jacksonville last month.

Blachowicz, meanwhile, has won seven of his last eight fights and has been campaigning to fight current light heavyweight champion Jon Jones next.

However, there is uncertainty when it comes to Jones. “Bones” is currently embroiled in a spat with the UFC over fighter pay and even claimed he was vacating his title as he planned on taking time away from the sport.

There has been no real update since as to whether Jones has actually vacated his title. But in the meantime, Teixeira wants to face Blachowicz as he feels they are more deserving than anyone else to potentially face Jones next should he continue fighting.

“In my opinion, I’m looking forward to fighting for the title,” Teixeira told MMA Junkie. “I want to fight Jan Blachowicz because we’re both coming from – I mean, I come from four wins in a row, I believe he coming from four, five wins in a row something like that and who am I to say who’s going to fight next?”

Teixeira: Reyes, Santos Had Their Shot At Jones

Of course, Dominick Reyes was the last to fight Jones as he lost a close unanimous decision verdict back at UFC 247 in February. Many observers felt he did enough to win on the night as “The Devastator” has also since been campaigning to face Jones next in a rematch.

But as far as Teixeira is concerned, the likes of Reyes and Thiago Santos have already had their chance and should face each other to determine the next challenger after his fight with Blachowicz.

“Those guys had their chance,” Teixeira added. “They went in there, they fought for the title and they lost and they gotta come back and we fight to get back in there again. You don’t get rematches for a title unless you’re the champion.”

“I think me and Blachowicz, we should fight and those guys have to fight to get wins, maybe Thiago and Reyes have to fight to see who’s gonna win and who’s gonna fight for the title next.”

Do you agree with the Brazilian?