Off the back of a successful light heavyweight division debut at UFC 291 over the weekend, former middleweight champion, Alex Pereira has landed at number three in the official divisional pile, following his win over former gold holder, Jan Blachowicz.

Pereira, a former undisputed middleweight champion, co-headlined UFC 291 on Saturday in Salt Lake City, Utah, rebounding to the winner’s enclosure following a second round KO loss to arch-rival, Israel Adesanya back in April in the pair’s championship clash.

Securing a close, split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28) win over Polish veteran, Blachowicz, Pereira who entered last weekend’s light heavyweight debut against the former champion as the number two ranked middleweight contender, has now landed at number three at 205lbs, following his victory.

Above Alex Pereira sits just Russian contender, Magomed Ankalaev – who was recently booked to make his return at UFC 294 in October, as he takes on Pereira’s compatriot, Johnny Walker in his first Octagon walk of the year.

Alex Pereira expected to challenge for light heavyweight gold next

Expected to challenge for vacant light heavyweight gold in his sophomore light heavyweight outing, Pereira has been welcomed as a potential title opponent by current number one ranked contender and former titleholder, Jiri Prochazka to boot.

“Yeah, sure – not sure, it’s not confirmed yet from UFC, but that’s the – my next fight will be the title, so I think Alex (Pereira) is the very good chance to show the world a good title fight,”Jiri Prochazka told MMA Fighting during a recent interview. “And I like to see him like opponent in my next fight.”

Now boasting an impressive 5-1 promotional record since he November 2021 landing in the organization, Pereira managed to strike middleweight gold back in November of last year at Madison Square Garden, rallying to land a fifth round standing TKO win over the previously mentioned, Adesanya.

Do you agree with Alex Pereira’s debut ranking at light heavyweight?