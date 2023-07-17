Who had Alex Pereira drowning Glover Teixeira in a creek on their 2023 bingo card?

If so, you might be a winner because that is exactly what fans were treated to after a newsworthy weekend in the world of combat sports. On Saturday, fight fans witnessed all kinds of craziness. A horrifying elbow dislocation, a social media influencer baring it all in the boxing ring, and the rise of a new women’s UFC bantamweight contender in Mayra Bueno Silva. If that weren’t enough, you’re in luck because we’ve got another unusual moment in the world of mixed martial arts courtesy of a clip shared by Blockasset Sport on Twitter.

In the five-second video, which you can see below, former UFC world champions Alex Pereira and Glover Teixeira were spotted training out in the wild and attempting to drown one another during a rather unique training session.

Alex Pereira & Glover Teixeira training in a pretty unusual setting.



Gotta love the friendship between these two.🤣pic.twitter.com/keWke5vmGH — Blockasset Sport (@BlockassetSport) July 17, 2023

Alex Pereira and Glover Teixeira are just as well-known for their incredibly close friendship as they are for their heavy-handed scraps inside the Octagon. Earlier this year, Pereira honored his friend with a brand new Harley Davidson motorcycle in what was a truly touching gesture from one former champion to another.

Alex Pereira Ready for Light Heavyweight Debut at UFC 291

Alex Pereira, who previously held the UFC middleweight title, will make his light heavyweight debut after handing the 185-pound crown back to Israel Adesanya at UFC 287 in April. Pereira’s premiere at 205 will come against former division king, Jan Blachowicz, as the two men co-headline UFC 291 on July 29 when the promotion heads back to the Delta Center in Salt Lake City.

“Everybody knows Blachowicz is a dangerous guy, an all-rounder, but I think it’s a good first fight for me,” Pereira said on his YouTube channel. “When I say my first fight, some people will think, oh, then it’s an easy opponent. No. All of you know my story. I was middleweight champ. So, for sure, they wanted to give me one of the top 5 ranked.”

Both men will be vying for an opportunity to become the next UFC light heavyweight champion. Recent reports suggested that the bout had already been promoted to a five-round championship bout after reigning titleholder Jamahal Hill was forced to vacate the crown after suffering an Achilles injury. However, a follow-up by MMA Junkie’s Mike Bohn claimed that Pereira vs. Blachowicz will remain a three-round non-title affair despite the initial leak that said otherwise.