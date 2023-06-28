Former UFC middleweight champion, Alex Pereira, shares a special moment with his close friend Glover Teixeira.

Since making the transition from kickboxing to MMA, Pereira has trained out of Texeira’s gym, Teixeira MMA & Fitness, in Bethel, Connecticut. The pair have worked closely with each other, cornering one another’s recent fights and share a close friendship outside of MMA.

So to celebrate their friendship, Pereira recently gifted Teixeira a brand new motorbike, almost brining the former UFC light-heavyweight champion to tears. ‘Poatan’ posted the video to his YouTube channel which you can view bellow.

Alex Pereira set to take on Jan Blachowicz at UFC 291

Just over three months removed from his brutal knockout loss against Israel Adesanya at UFC 287, Pereira is set to bounce right back and take on former champion, Jan Blachowicz. The fight is set for the co-main event slot of the night and with both men possessing intense power, the allotted three rounds might not be needed.

Although Pereira has held UFC gold, he still lacks significant MMA experience and cage time. Blachowicz has had four times the amount of MMA fights than Pereira and has also proven to be a capable grappler, the part of Pereira’s game which is the weakest.

Fortunately for the Brazilian, having Teixeira in his corner could prove useful as he actually won his 205lb title from Blachowicz. Teixeira would takedown and submit the then champion in the second round to be crowned UFC light-heavyweight champion at the ripe age of 42.

Who wins, Alex Pereira or Jan Blachowicz?