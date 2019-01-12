Glover Teixeira Receives New Opponent At UFC on ESPN+ 1

Glover Teixeira receives a new opponent for his next fight at the upcoming UFC on ESPN+ 1 event once Ion Cutelaba pulled out due to injury. On Friday night, the promotion announced that Karl Roberson will step in on short-notice. He’ll meet the former title contender on the main card portion of this card.

Teixeira (27-7) is 2-3 in his past five fights overall as he lost to Corey Anderson by unanimous decision at the UFC Hamburg (UFC Fight Night 134) event. He scored a KO victory over Misha Cirkunov in his bout prior to UFC Hamburg. This comes off him suffering a KO loss to contender Alexander Gustafsson. The former UFC light heavyweight title contender had to pull out of his scheduled bout against Jimi Manuwa at the UFC Sao Paulo event due to injury.

On the flip side, Robinson joined the UFC in November 2017. This comes after earning his contract with a win on the first season of Dana White’s Contender Series. Since that time, Roberson is 2-1 in the UFC with a unanimous-decision win over Jack Marshman at UFC 230 being his latest fight.

Fight Card

UFC on ESPN + 1 (also known as UFC Fight Night 143) is set to take place on Saturday, January 19, 2019 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. The main card will air on ESPN + 10 p.m. ET. The preliminary card will be split broadcasted on ESPN 8 p.m. ET. and the TV network’s streaming service, ESPN + at 6 p.m. ET. Here is the updated card:

MAIN CARD (ESPN+/10 p.m. ET)

UFC Flyweight Championship: Henry Cejudo (c) vs. T.J. Dillashaw

Heavyweight: Greg Hardy vs. Allen Crowder

Lightweight: Gregor Gillespie vs. Yancy Medeiros

Flyweight: Joseph Benavidez vs. Dustin Ortiz

Female Flyweight: Paige Van Zant vs. Rachael Ostovich

Light Heavyweight: Glover Teixeira vs. Karl Roberson

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN/8 p.m. ET)

Lightweight: Donald Cerrone vs. Alexander Hernandez

Female Flyweight: Joanne Calderwood vs. Ariane Lipski

Light Heavyweight: Alonzo Menifield vs. Vinicius Castro

Bantamweight: John Lineker vs. Cory Sandhagen

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+/6 p.m. ET)

Lightweight: Dennis Bermudez vs. Te’Jovan Edwards

Welterweight: Belal Muhammad vs. Geoff Neal

Welterweight: Randy Brown vs. Chance Rencountre