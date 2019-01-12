Glover Teixeira Receives New Opponent At UFC on ESPN+ 1

Glover Teixeira receives a new opponent for his next fight at the upcoming UFC on ESPN+ 1 event once Ion Cutelaba pulled out due to injury. On Friday night, the promotion announced that Karl Roberson will step in on short-notice. He’ll meet the former title contender on the main card portion of this card.
Teixeira (27-7) is 2-3 in his past five fights overall as he lost to Corey Anderson by unanimous decision at the UFC Hamburg (UFC Fight Night 134) event. He scored a KO victory over Misha Cirkunov in his bout prior to UFC Hamburg. This comes off him suffering a KO loss to contender Alexander Gustafsson. The former UFC light heavyweight title contender had to pull out of his scheduled bout against Jimi Manuwa at the UFC Sao Paulo event due to injury.
On the flip side, Robinson joined the UFC in November 2017. This comes after earning his contract with a win on the first season of Dana White’s Contender Series. Since that time, Roberson is 2-1 in the UFC with a unanimous-decision win over Jack Marshman at UFC 230 being his latest fight.
Fight Card
UFC on ESPN + 1 (also known as UFC Fight Night 143) is set to take place on Saturday, January 19, 2019 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. The main card will air on ESPN + 10 p.m. ET. The preliminary card will be split broadcasted on ESPN 8 p.m. ET. and the TV network’s streaming service, ESPN + at 6 p.m. ET. Here is the updated card:
MAIN CARD (ESPN+/10 p.m. ET)
UFC Flyweight Championship: Henry Cejudo (c) vs. T.J. Dillashaw
Heavyweight: Greg Hardy vs. Allen Crowder
Lightweight: Gregor Gillespie vs. Yancy Medeiros
Flyweight: Joseph Benavidez vs. Dustin Ortiz
Female Flyweight: Paige Van Zant vs. Rachael Ostovich
Light Heavyweight: Glover Teixeira vs. Karl Roberson
PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN/8 p.m. ET)
Lightweight: Donald Cerrone vs. Alexander Hernandez
Female Flyweight: Joanne Calderwood vs. Ariane Lipski
Light Heavyweight: Alonzo Menifield vs. Vinicius Castro
Bantamweight: John Lineker vs. Cory Sandhagen
PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+/6 p.m. ET)
Lightweight: Dennis Bermudez vs. Te’Jovan Edwards
Welterweight: Belal Muhammad vs. Geoff Neal
Welterweight: Randy Brown vs. Chance Rencountre