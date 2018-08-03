Glover Teixeira vs. Jimi Manuwa Official For UFC Sao Paulo Headliner

The UFC returns to Sao Paulo on September 22, 2018, with a five-round light heavyweight main event that will feature Jimi Manuwa against Glover Teixeira.

Both men are looking to rebound from losses earlier this year.

Teixeira (27-7) is coming off a unanimous decision loss to Corey Anderson at UFC Hamburg. The Brazilian has had his moments inside the octagon; at his peak, he challenged Jon Jones for the 205-pound title and fell short in April 2014. In the last couple years, however, Teixeira has alternated wins and losses, a pattern he hopes continues against the British ‘Poster Boy.’

Manuwa (17-4) is looking to bounce back from back-to-back losses from Volkan Oezdemir and Jan Blachowicz. Once considered to potentially be the next man to challenge for the light heavyweight strap, Manuwa now finds himself on the outside of the title picture. A big win against Teixeira could propel the 38-year-old to the top of the division again.

The UFC Fight Night Sao Paulo full fight card can be seen here:

Neil Magny vs. Alex Oliveira

Antonio Rogerio Nogueira vs. Sam Alvey

Ketlen Vieira vs. Tonya Evinger

Antonio Carlos Junior vs. Elias Theodorou

Livia Renata Souza vs. Alex Chambers

Elizeu Zaleski vs. Belal Muhammad

Renan Barao vs. Andre Ewell

Sergio Moraes vs. Ben Saunders

Luis Henrique vs. x Mark Godbeer

Francisco Trinaldo vs. Evan Dunham

Thales Leites vs. Hector Lombard