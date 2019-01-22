Glover Teixeira Eyes Brazilan Legend For Upcoming UFC 237 PPV

Riding high off his first-round submission of Karl Roberson, Glover Teixeira has called out fellow Brazilian Mauricio “Shogun” Rua.

Score one for the older guys. Teixeira looked great in his victory last weekend at UFC Brooklyn. He was all smiles after the fact as well.

Shortly after he got his hand raised, Teixeira spoke with Combate

and revealed that he would love to share the Octagon with former light heavyweight champion “Shogun” Rua.

“I want Shogun because he’s a legend of the sport,” Teixeira said. “I respect him very much. He has good style and it matches with mine. I want to fight him in Brazil. I don’t know when it doesn’t matter, we still need to work that out. For now, I just want a beer and enjoy my win in Brazil.”

Teixeira weathered the storm early on as Roberson landed some hard punches. However, the former 205-pound title challenger felt the tide turning when his opponent gassed.

“I made a mistake,” Teixeira said. “I went for his leg, I waited longer than necessary and I took some hard elbows. But I pulled guard and then I was able to block the elbows from under him. I tried a reversal, but it didn’t work, but then I ended up on top anyway and I could feel he was tiring out. I think his adrenaline was too high and I was able to recover.”

Although Glover didn’t specify when he would like to fight his fellow Brazilian, it would only make sense for matchmakers to book it for the upcoming UFC 237 card in Curitiba, Parana, Brazil.