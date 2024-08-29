Glover Teixeira Says Alex Pereira Will Move to Heavyweight: “It’ll be no problem”

Glover Teixeira is confident that we will see Alex Pereira make the move up to the heavyweight division.

Over the course of the last few years, Alex Pereira has done some truly remarkable things in mixed martial arts. Following on from his stint in kickboxing, he made a successful transition over to the cage and was soon signed by the UFC.

Then, in the blink of an eye, he became UFC middleweight champion. He did so by overcoming long-time rival Israel Adesanya, making a real statement in the process. From there, he also proceeded to capture gold at light heavyweight after Adesanya avenged his loss in a rematch.

Naturally, that left a lot of fans and pundits to sit back and wonder: could Alex Pereira become the first ever three-weight UFC champion?

It’s certainly a possibility and in a recent interview, his coach Glover Teixeira revealed that it’s definitely in their future plans.

Glover Teixeira predicts heavyweight move for Alex Pereira

“We talked about it since the beginning. I said to him, ‘You’re going to get bigger because of the wrestling training, and eventually you’re going to have to move up,’” Teixeira said, claiming that Pereira would have to cut from around 220 pounds to make the 185-pound middleweight limit. “That’s a lot of weight, and he didn’t have that much to lose. He’s very lean.”

“I think I feel comfortable now with 205 [pounds], happy with the weight cuts,” Teixeira said. “But also I’ll be happy if he moves up. I think he has the potential to beat anyone at heavyweight. The guy is a beast, man. His strength is like a heavyweight, he hits like a heavyweight. So it’ll be no problem.”

Quotes via RG.org

Whether you love Poatan or you hate him, there’s no denying what a juggernaut he has become.