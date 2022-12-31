Watch | Gillian Robertson submits former UFC champion Rose Namajunas in just 65 seconds at Fury Pro Grappling 6

In the main event of Fury Pro Grappling 6, Canadian MMA fighter ‘The Savage’ Gillian Robertson only needed 65-seconds to submit former UFC strawweight champion Rose Namajunas.

See below to see the rear-nake choke submission between these two UFC fighters:

Robertson taps out the former champ!!!#FuryPro6 pic.twitter.com/1IgtdzSw3W — UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) December 31, 2022

Gillian Robertson taps out Rose Namajunas

The Canadian-born Gillian Robertson was the favorite going in to this bout as she had a size and experience advantage. ‘The Savage’ Robertson competes at flyweight while ‘Thug’ Rose Namajunas is a top-three ranked fighter in the strawweight division. Robertson has also competed in more submission grappling matches with experience in Chael Sonnen’s Submission Underground.

After her win at 1:05 of round one, Gillian Robertson said in her post-match interview:

“I can’t even. I’m like, this is really, like, to share the mat with someone like Rose who is absolutely a dream to me … It’s just a dope opportunity to be here with Fury.”

Robertson is 11-7 overall in MMA and made her debut in the UFC in 2017. She has traded wins and losses in the organization against fighters such as ‘Meatball’ Molly McCann, Maycee Barber, Talia Santos, Miranda Maverick, Priscila Cachoeira, and a recent victory over Mariya Agapova.

‘Thug’ Rose Namajunas most recent bout was a loss to Carla Esparza for the UFC strawweight world title. Namajunas has no future bouts currently scheduled in the UFC.

Fury Pro Grappling 6 also featured other names that MMA fans will recognize. Chose Hooper defeated Clay Guida via calf Slicer. Plus, UFC veterans Ovince St. Preux, Eryk Anders, Trevin Giles, Alex Caceres, and Pat Barry all lost at this event.