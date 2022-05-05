Home Blog

Jorge Masvidal Agrees To Fight With Gilbert Burns

By
Murdo Todd
-
jorge masvidal gilbert burns
Click To Subscribe To LowKick on YouTube

‘BMF’ Champion, Jorge Masvidal has accepted a challenge from fellow welterweight Gilbert Burns.

Although freshly coming off a loss to Khamzat Chimaev, the three-round war raised the Brazilian’s stock along with his profile. The potential fight of the year saw Burns push the fearsome ‘Borz’ to the bitter edge despite coming in as a huge underdog.

Following this performance, the 18-fight UFC veteran believes he was deserving of a big-name opponent, calling for guys like the Diaz brothers and Jorge Masvidal.

READ MORE:  Jan Blachowicz Shares Injury That Forced Him Out Against Rakic: “It Was Completely Off, Paralyzed"
Jorge Masvidal knocking out Darren Till at UFC London Fight Night event

“To be honest with you, I want a big fight,” Burns said to TSN. “I don’t know who. Nate Diaz’s name is always on my mind. Nate or Nick, that’s a fight that I’ve always wanted to do. We’ll see, I think maybe Masvidal, then I’ll fight contenders again.”

“We’ll see. I think I’ve earned the spot to get a big fight. I just gave the opportunity to Khamzat, we had a war. I don’t know, I just feel that the way the fight went, he gave me an opportunity to explore a big fight.”

READ MORE:  Report | Sean O'Malley Returns At UFC 276, Meets Brazil Veteran Pedro Munhoz On July 2.

Jorge Masvidal Responds to Gilbert Burns

It seems now that Gilbert Burns may have gotten a bite from one of the biggest names in the sport in ‘Gamebred’.

Masvidal has been relatively quiet since his loss to bitter rival Colby Covington and has a subsequent arrest for assault on ‘Chaos’, but took the time to accept the fight with Burns over social media.

“Sounds good to me. Let’s see” posted Masvidal.
Burns was quick to respond, stating that: “I know you want to get your wrestling on point so do it while i gotta get my sh*t done than we can make this happen later on this year.”

Who would you have, Jorge Masvidal or Gilbert Burns?

READ MORE:  EXCLUSIVE | Andre Petroski "Excited" To Give Nick Maximov His First Loss, Claims UFC Gave Him Favorable Matchups

For the latest MMA News, Rumors and Interviews follow LowKickMMA on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram.
Mixed Martial Arts News

LowKick MMA has been the heart of the MMA community since 2003 (cc: World Clock). Whether you are new to MMA or a veteran fan , it is open to everyone. Check us out for the latest MMA News, UFC News, Bellator News, Rizin News, Boxing News, Muay Thai, Jiu Jitsu and mixed martial arts from around the globe.

Contact us: hi @ lowkickmma.com
© 2003-2022 by LowKickMMA.com