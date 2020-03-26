Gilbert Burns Says Rapping Career Changed Tyron Woodley: He ‘Used To Be A Beast’

Spread the word!













Gilbert Burns believes Tyron Woodley is not the same fighter as he used to be.

The welterweight contender said Woodley turned him down for the UFC London card that ended up being postponed. Burns also believes the former champion is not as committed to fighting anymore with his rapping, acting and TMZ career going on.

“The guy used to be a beast, he looked scary, but who’s that guy?” Burns told MMA Junkie. “He doesn’t look like that anymore. Last time we saw him in the octagon, he didn’t look like that. He looks bad. Even his corner was like, ‘Bite that mouthpiece and move forward,’ and he was still waiting for Usman; he was just broke.

“And that’s Tyron Woodley right now. He has so much distraction in his life right now with TMZ, rapping, acting, the whole thing. I think he’s just surrounded himself with egos and famous people. He’s changed, I believe he’s not the same anymore.”

Given the fight was offered, Gilbert Burns says he hopes to fight Tyron Woodley next. With his teammate and friend, Kamaru Usman being the champion it has put the Brazilian in a tough position.

But, if Woodley doesn’t want to fight, Burns has other options.

“That’s who I want next, but probably he’s going to keep doing what he’s doing and keep ducking me,” Burns said. “That’s why I love Kamaru (Usman) and I have all the respect for him because he earned his position fighting.

“So if that guy don’t want to fight me, I’m available, I’m going to keep fighting. If (Michael) Chiesa is next, then Chiesa is next. If ‘Wonderboy’ Thompson is next, then he’s next. I’m going to keep beating these guys until I get to him. But I don’t know, I just have a feeling I’m fighting Tyron Woodley this year. I think he might fight Leon Edwards again or fight Colby (Covington), that’s the fight that he wants, but I’m going to campaign for it so hard. That’s who I want next.

“I believe he’ll fight Leon Edwards or Colby and I believe both of these guys can beat Tyron Woodley. Tyron Woodley is almost 38, 39, if I’m not wrong. His whole ego has grown so much I can see right now the way he talks. He’s mixing the ego with confidence just being a rapper. I think he’s done, if he fights Leon Edwards or Colby, he’s going to lose, then I want him after my next fight.”

What do you make of Gilbert Burns saying Tyron Woodley is not the same fighter as he used to be?