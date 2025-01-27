Gilbert Burns Questions Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Coaching Skills After Umar’s UFC 311 Loss

Gilbert Burns has voiced sharp criticism of Khabib Nurmagomedov’s coaching performance during Umar Nurmagomedov’s first professional loss at UFC 311. Umar was cornered by Khabib and faced Merab Dvalishvili for the UFC bantamweight throne and earned a decision loss.

Gilbert Burns on Khabib Nurmagomedov’s coaching

Speaking on his podcast, the Brazilian welterweight noted that Khabib, while a legendary fighter, still lacks experience as a head coach in high-pressure situations. “I have so much respect for the Dagestani guys and Khabib, but I just gotta say this—Khabib Nurmagomedov as a main coach, people gonna hate on this, still got to improve a lot,” Burns said.

Brazil’s Burns referred to a pivotal moment in the fight when Umar, facing bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili, appeared visibly fatigued. Gilbert Burns claimed Khabib Nurmagomedov and his corner failed to provide the necessary calm and direction.

“When Umar started getting tired, he came to the corner with those ‘question eyes,’ like he didn’t know what to do,” the welterweight explained. “And when I looked at Khabib and his corner, they had the same eyes—like, ‘Oh my God.’”

The fight, held on January 18, 2025, at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California, saw Umar suffer his first career loss via unanimous decision. Despite a strong start, a broken hand early in the fight derailed his performance, and Dvalishvili capitalized on the opening.

Burns highlighted the difference between Khabib’s cornering and the work of veteran coaches like Henri Hooft and Cesar “Parrumpa” Carneiro, who have extensive experience guiding fighters through adversity.

“Guys like Parrumpa and Henry, they calm you down and tell you exactly what to do—‘You lost that round, now do this and this.’ They’ve been in so many corners, you can’t even count,” The Brazilian explained.

The Dagestani Khabib coached multiple fighters at UFC 311, including Islam Makhachev and Tagir Ulanbekov, acknowledged the difficulties of the night. He expressed his determination to help Umar recover from the setback, vowing to learn from the experience.

Gilbert Burns’ comments, while critical, come with respect for Khabib’s legacy. “I have a lot of respect for him, but coaching takes time and repetition,” he added.

The loss marks a turning point for Umar Nurmagomedov, who had remained undefeated in 18 professional bouts prior to the fight. With Khabib in his corner, his journey toward redemption will be closely watched.