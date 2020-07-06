Gilbert Burns Fires Back At Nate Diaz After UFC Headliner Comment

Spread the word!













Gilbert Burns hits back at Nate Diaz

Gilbert Burns has hit back a Nate Diaz after the Stockton fighter claimed that fans now had a ‘real fight’ as the UFC 251 headliner after Jorge Masvidal stepped in to face Kamaru Usman.

Real fights are better fights 💯 — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) July 5, 2020

Burns was supposed to face Usman for the Welterweight Championship on Saturday 11th July, before he tested positive for Covid-19. He responded to Diaz on Twitter by telling him he would “maul, out grapple and out box him.”

Real? I would maul you! I will out grapple you and out box you.. and I slap you up don’t talk abt real https://t.co/O8aQ5d8uEi — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) July 6, 2020

Diaz was critical of the UFC’s decision to give Burns a title shot after attempts to get Masvidal a fight with Usman originally failed with Masvidal suggesting he was not being paid what he was worth and asking the UFC to release him from his contract. Diaz had ranted on Twitter that the original bout wasn’t a real title fight and it showed fighters ‘settling for less than they’re worth.’

Burns had earned his title shot after breaking through the ranks and quickly becoming the UFC’s number one welterweight contender with a win over Tyron Woodley on May 30th in Las Vegas.

However Gilbert ‘Durinho’ Burns left the UFC’s first event on Fight Island this Saturday in trouble after he tested positive for the Coronavirus on Friday evening.

This led to both Jorge Masvidal and Colby Colvington both claiming they will step in and take the fight on short notice.

‘Gamebred’ stayed true to his word as he agreed terms with the UFC and tested negative for the coronavirus meaning him and Usman are both now going to arrive in Abu Dhabi this week to settle a long ongoing feud.

Dana White teased the fight with an incredible promo on his social media accounts last night.

Will Gilbert Burns receive a title shot after Masvidal and Usman fight this weekend?