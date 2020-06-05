Jorge Masvidal Dares UFC To Release Him Amid Disrespectful Fight Talks

Spread the word!













Jorge Masvidal has unleashed on the UFC in a series of tweets and called for his release from the promotion who he says have “disrespected” him during negotiations for his next fight. Masvidal is currently one of the biggest stars in the sport after three successive stoppage victories over Darren Till, Ben Askren, and Nate Diaz. He is the clear number one contender, at welterweight but a fight between him and current champion Kamaru Usman has so far failed to come together.

Speaking on social media ‘Gamebred’ confirmed what many fans had suspected – that money was the thing holding up his fight with Usman. The Cuban American dared the UFC to release him from his contract, he wrote.

“If I’m not worth it let me go.” “Why make me fight for half of what I made on my last fight cause the other dude can’t draw?” “Don’t tell me about a pandemic when reports today show highest stock market has ever been. Everybody getting back to work and you buying an island. Stop playing us and the fans.”

If I’m not worth it let me go @espn — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) June 5, 2020

Why make me fight for half of what I made on my last fight cause the other dude can’t draw? — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) June 5, 2020

Don’t tell me about a pandemic when reports today show highest stock market has ever been. Everybody getting back to work and you buying an island. Stop playing us and the fans #theawakening — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) June 5, 2020

Masvidal went on to explain how long he has been working and what he has overcome to reach the position he is in right now. ‘Street Jesus’ claimed the UFC had disrespected him and continue to disrespect him during fight negotiations, he said.

“History lesson for all the new fans that might have just started following my beautiful sport: 16 yr been at this. Never once turned down a fight. Asked to go fight #3 at the time in his hometown across the pond after a year off. Ko of the year nominee. Asked to fight #5 At the time and lets be real didn’t have to fight him. Fastest Ko in the history of ufc. Msg I am asked to fight 3 different guys and I said yes to all three. I fought in backyards and those dudes never disrespected me the way I’m being now.”

At the time and lets be real didn’t have to fight him. Fastest Ko in the history of ufc. Msg I am asked to fight 3 different guys and I said yes to all three. I fought in backyards and those dudes never disrespected me the way I’m being now @espn — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) June 5, 2020

Do you think Jorge Masvidal is right to hold out for more money to fight Kamaru Usman?