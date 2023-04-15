Off the back of his impressive unanimous decision victory over common-foe, Jorge Masvidal last weekend at UFC 287, one-time title challenger, Gilbert Burns has called for a future fight with former interim champion, Colby Covington – potentially with spoils of some form on the line.

Burns, the current #5 ranked welterweight contender, most recently co-headlined UFC 287 last weekend in Miami, Florida – defeating two-time title challenger, Masvidal in a one-sided unanimous decision triumph.

As for Covington, the current #2 rated challenger, has been sidelined since UFC 272 back in March of last year, also handing veteran fan-favorite, Masvidal a unanimous decision loss in the pair’s long-awaited headlining grudge match.

Yet to return to active competition since then, the Clovis native appears poised to share the Octagon with undisputed welterweight champion, Leon Edwards next, however, the Birmingham native has scoffed at an offer to fight the former as soon as an earmarked UFC 291 pay-per-view event in July.

Gilbert Burns clamors for fight against Colby Covington next

Weighing up his next route to a title challenge, Burns has floated a potential fight with the former interim gold holder, Covington next.

“Colby’s (Covington) going to be fun the whole way – press conference, face-off, the buildup to the fight,” Gilbert Burns told MMA Junkie. “You know, he’s talking sh*t about Brazil, the whole thing. I just like the whole idea. That’s what it’s going to be, a great fight. And I’m looking forward to this fight.”

“Colby, for me, is the hardest fight, but it’s the perfect fight,” Gilbert Burns explained. “It’s the fight that I’ve wanted for so long. I’ve studied him many times. And, yeah, I would love to face Colby. I like both fights [Covington and Leon Edwards]. I’d live to fight Leon too, but the favorite one – but not just me, but as a fan watching, is me versus Colby. [It] would be a crazy fight.”