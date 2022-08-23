Gilbert Burns claims Colby Covington suffered fractured jaw, likely sidelined until next March

Former UFC welterweight title challenger, Gilbert Burns has expressed his interest in landing a potential title-eliminator against former interim champion, Colby Covington in the coming months, however, revealed that he heard the Clovis native suffered a fractured jaw recently. And may be out of action until March of next year.

Burns, the current #4 ranked welterweight contender, featured in a high-profile UFC 273 main card slot against the undefeated, Khamzat Chimaev back in April in Jacksonville, Florida – suffering a close, unanimous decision loss.

The defeat returned Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu ace, Burns to the losing column after he previously handed two-time title chaser, Stephen Thompson a one-sided unanimous decision loss in the co-main event of UFC 264 back in June.

Attempting to earn a second opportunity at welterweight spoils, Burns, a staple of Kill Cliff FC challenged former champion, Kamaru Usman for gold in February of last year, dropping an eventual third round knockout despite dropping the Auchi native in the first round.

Gilbert Burns eyes future 2023 tangle with former interim champion, Colby Covington

Claiming the promotion were working on a bout between himself and Floridian veteran, Jorge Masvidal next – as well as insisting both he and Masvidal had verbally agreed to the clash, Gilbert Burns maintained that he had heard rumors Covington may be sidelined until next March after undergoing surgery to address another jaw fracture.

“That would be a dream,” Gilbert Burns said of a fight with Colby Covington during an interview with the AllStar. “The rumors [were] that he was very bad. He had a neck injury, the nerves were very bad – he lost a little bit of movement in his neck. He kinda broke his jaw again, he had surgery and the surgery didn’t go well. He’s still doing the PT (physical therapy), he’s not training.”

“If everything goes okay, he’s only back in March – that’s what I heard,” Gilbert Burns explained. “I think it’s true because he’s quiet – he hasn’t said anything. I think he’s out until March next year. Colby is always an option, you know. If you’re asking me what’s the best option for me, I’d say (Jorge) Masvidal in December or January, and Colby next after that.” (Transcribed by BJPENN.com)

Suffering a knockout defeat to now-former champion, Usman, Burns had enjoyed a run of four successive victories en route to a title shot – dispatching the quartet of Alexey Kunchenko, Gunnar Nelson, Demian Maia, and former champion, Tyron Woodley.