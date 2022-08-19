Gilbert Burns claims Jorge Masvidal has verbally agreed to fight next, welcomes Brazil homecoming in January

Former UFC welterweight title challenger, Gilbert Burns has claimed fellow former title challenger, Jorge Masvidal has verbally agreed to fight him at the welterweight limit next following weeks of speculation, insisting the onus is now on the UFC to land them on an appropriate card.

Burns, who challenged for undisputed welterweight gold back in February of last year, suffered a third round knockout loss to common-foe, Kamaru Usman at the UFC Apex facility.

As for Masvidal, in April of last year, the Floridian suffered his second career loss to Usman, dropping a thunderous second round, one-punch knockout loss to the Auchi native in Jacksonville.

Last time out, however, Burns found himself on the wrong side of a close, unanimous decision loss to the undefeated, Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 273 back in March.

Masvidal made his first outing since his unanimous decision loss to Usman earlier this year, dropping another unanimous judging loss – this time in a highly-publicized grudge match against Colby Covington.

Gilbert Burns welcomes the opportunity to fight on the UFC 283 card in Brazil

Given their recent falters, paired with their respective title losses to champion, Usman, both Burns and Masvidal have been consistently linked to a tangle inside the Octagon. And according to Burns, the latter has verbally agreed to a matchup.

“Nothing just yet – a lot of talks about the fight with (Jorge) Masvidal – he verbally agreed, I did too,” Gilbert Burns told MMA Junkie. “They’re (the UFC) just figuring out the date. No date yet. November was too close, … so December or January. At least I know I have an opponent. Just figuring out the date right now.”

“Number one would be MSG in November, but then he (Jorge Masvidal) said no for that date,” Gilbert Burns continued. “Now, December or January, I can wait like 20 more days to go for Brazil. I’m looking forward to go to the Brazil card.”