Gilbert Burns Calls Out Alexander Hernandez: ‘Stop Hiding!’

Lightweight Gilbert Burns claims Alexander Hernandez is avoiding him by not signing a contract for a scheduled bout at UFC Uruguay.

Burns made it four wins in his last five following his submission victory over Mike Davis at UFC Fort Lauderdale last month.

The Brazilian revealed afterwards that Hernandez declined to fight him on that card, but was an opponent he would like to face next.

“I want to fight Alexander Hernandez next,” Burns said (via MMA Junkie). “Tell him to choose. July 6, June 29, just tell me the date. I want to fight him next. … I have nothing personal against him, I just want his place [in the rankings]. I want the challenge.”

A contract has seemingly been sent over to Hernandez since for a bout at UFC Uruguay on August 10. However, “The Great” is yet to sign it as Burns called him out on Thursday.

“Hey @ TheGreat155 wtf are you doing?” Burns wrote. “Cowboy Cerrone had fought once and he is fighting again! Stop hiding! Get you sh*t together and sign the contract! See you in Uruguay August 10.”

Hernandez broke into the top 15 of the lightweight rankings following his explosive debut last year where he knocked out Beniel Dariush.

He followed it up with a win over Olivier Aubin-Mercier, but suffered a devastating knockout defeat to Donald Cerrone in January.

Still, he is ranked No. 13 in the division and a win for Burns would undoubtedly see him move up the ranks. Do you want to see this fight?