Alexander Hernandez Issues Statement On Bloody Loss To Donald Cerrone

Donald Cerrone taught formerly rising lightweight Alexander Hernandez a tough lesson (highlights here) in the main event of last night’s (Sat., January 19, 2019) UFC on ESPN+ 1 from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Hernandez came out guns blazing, but it wasn’t the best strategy against his much more experienced opponent. “Cowboy” made the necessary adjustments and started tagging “The Great” with an endless assault of precise punches to bloody his face.

Hernandez appeared to be the much smaller fighter, unable to move Cerrone or impose his own will. “Cowboy’s” reach advantage proved to be a deciding factor, as he kept Hernandez at the end of his dangerous strikes. It all came to a conclusion when Cerrone landed one of his trademark head kicks to end the night early.

Today, the previously brash Hernandez was unexpectedly humble. He issued a statement online thanking Cerrone for teaching him a lesson. “The Great” admitted that winning his UFC debut over Beneil Dariush in 42 seconds made him feel invincible and he is not:

Congratulations @cowboycerrone. You taught me something invaluable in defeat. Perhaps the best/worst thing that ever happened to me was a 42 second knockout debut. I go into every fight feeling untouchable and expecting a repeat of the same occurrence.

(Part 1) — Alex Hernandez (@TheGreat155) January 20, 2019

Hernandez then took it to another level by admitting he prepared to go out and destroy his opponent early. His new approach would be to learn how to actually fight:

I prepare myself in the moments prior for an execution in the first round and not a fight. I need to learn to fight. I need to address my approach. I brought the fight to Cerrone and where he made adjustments, I did not. Experience is a costly bitch.

(Part 2) — Alex Hernandez (@TheGreat155) January 20, 2019

It appears he’s learned a harsh lesson already and will go back to the drawing board in order to plug up his leaks. Time is on Hernandez’ side, and a loss like this is often what a young, overconfident fighter needs to truly evolve into the best fighter they could be.

Expect Hernandez to bounce back strong after he was humbled in Brooklyn.