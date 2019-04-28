Highlights: Gilbert Burns Starts Submission Streak In Florida

Dangerous grappler Gilbert Burns met UFC debutant Mike Davis on the preliminary card of tonight’s (Sat., April 27, 2019) UFC on ESPN+ 8 from the BB&T Center in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida.

From the outset, it appeared the more seasoned Burns was in control of the fight. He was landing effective low kicks and straight punches as he pressed the pace on Davis. Although the debuting Davis did have some solid strikes of his own, he ultimately succumbed to ‘Durinho’s’ vaunted ground game.

The Brazilian jiu-jitsu champion took the fight to the mat and locked on a tight rear-naked choke similar to Jim Miller’s prior win on the card. Davis had no choice but to tap, giving Burns four wins in his last five fights.

Watch it courtesy of the UFC here: