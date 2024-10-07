German Police Smash Neo-Nazi Martial Arts Gathering: 200 Officers Raid Underground Event

ByTimothy Wheaton
The German police conducted a raid on a neo-Nazi underground fight event in Hachenburg, Rhineland-Palatinate, on Saturday evening.

German Police and Der Dritte Weg

The event, organized by the right-wing extremist political party Der Dritte Weg, attracted approximately 130 attendees, including several Dutch nationals and minors. The raid, involving around 200 police officers, began at 9:30 p.m. and lasted until 2:30 a.m. the following morning.

At the venue, authorities discovered a boxing ring and participants wearing martial arts attire. The police seized numerous items indicative of right-wing extremist ideology, as well as some drugs and a weapon.

German Interior Minister Michael Ebling emphasized that such gatherings, while appearing harmless, serve to strengthen right-wing extremist networks. He stated that the operation in Hachenburg sends a clear message that the government will resolutely oppose those who challenge Germany’s democratic order.

The event’s organizers reportedly have connections to Der Dritte Weg, a neo-Nazi group active in Germany since 2013 with approximately 800 members. This organization has been expanding its influence, particularly in southern Germany and Rhineland-Palatinate, and is under surveillance by security services.

Der Dritte Weg (The Third Way) is a small far-right and neo-Nazi political party in Germany. The party promotes a nationalist ideology. Their platform includes positions such as the nationalization of key industries, promotion of German ethnic identity, opposition to immigration, and withdrawal from NATO.

While no arrests were made during the raid, the police are investigating whether possession of the seized items is punishable. The presence of Dutch teenagers at the event has raised additional concerns about the spread of neo-Nazi ideology across borders.

