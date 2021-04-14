Eddie Alvarez has revealed he is in “serious” talks for a fight with Oscar De La Hoya.

The legendary boxer announced his return to the ring earlier this month.

De La Hoya is set to headline a Triller pay-per-view event scheduled for July 3.

An opponent is yet to be named but according to Alvarez he is on the cusp of being booked to face ‘Golden Boy’

“Recently we’ve been hearing from Oscar De La Hoya’s guys,” Alvarez told ESPN. “I’m fixated on the ONE championship belt. I mean, I’m laser, laser-focused on making history and getting my world title. But I feel like, there’s going to be a lull. The champion is going to sit for a little bit. I think he’s having a baby. If that happens, Oscar De Lay Hoya and them guys have been reaching out. Hell, I’d love to get in there and mix it up with him. That’d be a hell of a fight. I’ve got everybody here in Philadelphia backing me and the whole of Philadelphia boxing to back me up. To get in there and mix it up with that guy would be a dream come true. I actually think I’d do pretty damn good against him. I’d be crazy excited if them guys figure that out.

The former UFC and Bellator champion later confirmed fight talks are serious and a deal for the boxing bout could be reached this week.

“Oh, yeah. They’re serious,” Alvarez said. “Like, wanting to get a deal done this week serious.”

