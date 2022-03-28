Welterweight ‘GOAT’ Georges St-Pierre believe that MMA fighters are starting to take the trash talking to personal.

Trash talking has always been apart of the fighting game, but can it go too far? There have been many instances where fighters have taken the trash talking from their opponents to personal and overreact. Lightweight legend Khabib Nurmagomedov took Conor Mcgregor’s trash talking to heart, and leaped over the cage to confront his corner. He kicked Dillon Danis in the head and ‘The Eagle’s’ corner even tried attacking Mcgregor.

Recent trash talk between Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal went a little too far, as Masvidal cowardly sucker punched Covington in a restaurant in Miami. This encounter got Masvidal charged with felony assault and somewhat proved Covington’s points he was raising about ‘Gambrel’s’ character. These fighters like McGregor, Covington, and the Diaz brothers made a career off of trash talking their opponents inside, and outside the octagon. It sells fights.

‘GSP‘ was on the other side of a ton of trash talk in the lead-up to UFC 158 when he fought Nick Diaz. If anyone knows how far trash talking can go, while being able to not take it to heart, it’s him.

Georges St-Pierre was on ‘The MMA Hour‘ with Ariel Helwani when he addressed the ongoing trash talking discussion

“Things get out of hand,” St-Pierre said on The MMA Hour. “I think guys, they take it too personal. For me, it never mattered what my opponent was saying to me. For me, it’s not personal, it’s about business, and the more he was trash-talking me, the more, in a way, I was making money. So I really have to give a big thank you to all the ferocious opponents I had who were trash-talking me, because they built up the fight in a better, interesting way for the audience, so I made more money. It’s good for business.” (Transcribed by MMAFighting)

St-Pierre went on to explain that he kept his family life private, so no one would try to use his loved ones as a way to get inside of his head. ‘GSP’ sees nothing wrong with a fighter using their family to promote themselves, but urged them to be ready to hear the trash talk about the entire family, not just you. He explained that it was easy for him to let go of what someone would say about him, but would find it more difficult to let go of something said about a loved one.

Do you agree with ‘GSP’? Do fighters take trash talking to heart too much?

