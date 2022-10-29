Georges St Pierre has expressed his surprise by Jake Paul’s rise within the combat sports world, admitting at first, he believed it was only a “joke”.

Social Media menace, Jake Paul is preparing to lace up his gloves for his toughest test yet against former UFC middleweight Champion Anderson Silva this weekend.

Saturday’s event is set at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona as it is scheduled to kick off around 9 PM ET / 1 AM GMT.

During the ceremonial weigh-ins, Georges St Pierre was there to facilitate the pairs faceoff where the two had to be separated as things got a bit tense between Paul and Silva.

Ahead of the fight, St Pierre was asked by reporters about his views on Paul’s recent boxing success and what he makes of it all.

“This whole thing started off as a joke for most of the so-called experts, and I’m no different,” St Pierre stated.

“He beat Nate Robinson, but they didn’t see him as a real boxer. Then he beat Ben Askren, then steps up his game and beats Woodley, now he’s fighting Anderson Silva. That’s crazy.”

Nevertheless, after Jake Paul’s dedication to the sport of boxing Georges St Pierre has developed a new level of respect for the 25-year-old.

“He’s stepping up his game every single time. Love him, hate him, but one thing about Jake Paul is you have to respect him… For a lot of people, it’s very inspiring. No one gave him a chance at first. It started off as a joke and look at him now. It’s an incredible journey and it’s not over.”

Georges St Pierre gives his verdict on the fight

Although Georges St Pierre stayed mutual, rearing away from any official prediction.

The former 170lbs UFC Champion believes his former 47-year-old colleague still checks all the boxes to get the job done, however, believes ‘The Problem Child’s’ power is something to look out for.

“Anderson Silva is faster, better mobility, more fluid, more experienced of course, but Jake Paul has something Anderson does not have: He has what my trainer calls ‘the touch of death,’” St-Pierre said.

“He can hit you with one shot, his right hand that comes outside of his opponent’s line of vision, and he’s been very successful so far with it. The way he throws it is so deceptive.” (Transcribed by MMAFighting.com)

Anderson Silva since leaving the UFC has continued to light up the world in the boxing world with his notorious in-ring antics, in addition to, some impressive wins over Julio Cesar Chavz Jr and Tito Ortiz.

Despite his age, Georges St Pierre cannot help but enjoy seeing Anderson Silva still in and around the combat sports world no matter the result.

Whom do you think Georges St Pierre will want to see come out on top on Saturday, Paul or Silva?