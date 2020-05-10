Georges “Rush” St-Pierre Joins Hall of Fame Class Of 2020

Spread the word!













During today’s UFC 249 broadcast the UFC announced the induction of former Welterweight and Middleweight champion Georges “Rush” St-Pierre to the UFC Hall of Fame’s modern wing as a member of the class of 2020.

St-Pierre will join a slew of veterans the likes of Forrest Griffin (2013), BJ Penn (2015), Uriah Faber (2017), Ronda Rousey (2018), Michael Bisping (2019) and Rashad Evans (2019) as part of the modern era category inside the hall of fame.

UFC president Dana White shared some words on the new addition.

“Georges St-Pierre is a pioneer of Canadian MMA who helped build the sport globally, He is the most famous athlete to ever come out of Canada and one of the greatest martial artists of all-time. We’re proud to induct him into the UFC Hall of Fame Class of 2020.”

The retired veteran would compete in 28 fights during his 17 years of competition, eventually hanging up the gloves with a record of 26-2. During this run St-Pierre would find himself accumulating records including, (13) tied for 2nd most consecutive wins in UFC history, (13) 2nd most title fight wins in UFC history, (2591) Most Strikes landed in UFC history, (90) Most takedowns in UFC history and (461) Most significant ground strikes landed in UFC history.

St-Pierre would not only find his achievements inside the octagon, the Canadian would also receive awards outside the octagon including Black Belt Magazine’s MMA Fighter of the Year (2008), 3 time Rogers Sportsnet Canadian Athlete of the year (2008-2010), Sports illustrated Fighter of the Year (2009), World MMA Awards Fighter of the Year (2009), Wrestling observer Most Outstanding Fighter (2008-2010), MMA Junkie Fighter of the Year (2017) and many more.

The UFC plans to announce additional inductees to the hall of fame in the coming weeks with a ceremony to be held later in the year.