Georges St-Pierre is widely regarded as one of the greatest and most respected mixed martial artists in history, especially in his native Quebec, CA. St-Pierre saw the fruits of his labor over his combat sports career come full circle as he was honored with his own statue at Municipalite de St-Isidore.

The problem was, social media had a field day with the unusual-looking statue, even comparing the facial features of the statue to former U.S. president Barack Obama.

St-Pierre shared a picture of himself with the statue and seemed honored with the recognition.

“I am very moved by this honor that the municipality of my childhood has bestowed on me,” St-Pierre said in an Instagram post. “I hope that Place GSP will be a space for inspiration and encounters for every generation, and a symbol of perseverance, especially for young people who have big dreams.”

MMA fans were reminded of another unusual statue of famous soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo back in 2017 when viewing the image of St-Pierre’s statue.

You vs the guy she told you not to worry about

St-Pierre hasn’t come out publically to criticize his statue and appears happy with the result.

St-Pierre retired from the UFC back in 2017 following earning the middleweight title over then-champion Michael Bisping at UFC 217. He has since been rumored to want a fight with former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, but negotiations for a potential legend vs. legend bout have never materialized.

St-Pierre was inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame back in 2020 as part of its modern-era wing. He held the UFC welterweight title for two different reigns and defended the belt nine times.

St-Pierre also holds the record for most takedowns, decision wins, and most successful welterweight title defenses in UFC history.

While the statue of St-Pierre can only be described as “odd”, it’s great to see him get the recognition he deserves after having an immense impact on the sport of MMA and its rise in global popularity.

