All-time great Georges St-Pierre is no longer under contract with the UFC, he is now a free agent. The Canadian athlete recently discussed his intentions and what this means in an interview with MMA Junkie.

On being a free agent, ‘Rush,’ at the Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva weigh-ins explained:

“I’m free, I can do whatever I want. My days of trying to prove I’m the strongest man in the world are gone. My heart is not there anymore to do this. I just enjoy being here as a promoter. I’m healthy, which is the most important. Wealthy. I don’t need to do it, I do it because I love it.”

While it may seem that the 41-year-old athlete is not intending to do any combat sports, although he did leave the door open. He continued:

“I could something. But it needs to be something well organized. It needs to be something where the risk of injuries is to the minimum. Not something that is too crazy. Because my days of competing are over. So if I do it, I will do it well. I will train my ass off … But, never say never. But it needs to be at the right timing.”

Georges St-Pierre in the boxing ring

This multi-time UFC champion defended his welterweight title in a whopping nine bouts. Georges St-Pierre retired holding the UFC middleweight title. Largely, he is considered the greatest of all time in MMA. He has little left to prove in this sport. However, some retired MMA fighters have found a highly lucrative venture in boxing.

‘Rush’ was in talks for a boxing match against the legend Oscar De La Hoya. The UFC put a stop to this option as GSP was still under contract. He is now a free agent and can pursue this option if he’d like.

More recently, all-time great Anderson Silva called out Georges St-Pierre. He said:

“Wow, I think that’s good [on a meeting with St-Pierre in the boxing ring],” Silva said (h/t BJPenn.com). “You know, wow. First of all, you would need to check if GSP is out of the contract with the UFC. Because, I think that GSP could come and do something special same as us, you know. I love it, I love it, it’s so amazing.”