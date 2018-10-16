Georges St-Pierre Eying Retirement, But Would Return For ‘Legacy Fight’

Georges St-Pierre might be leaning towards retirement, but the greatest welterweight to ever compete would return to the Octagon for a ‘big legacy fight.’

Earlier today (Mon., Oct. 15, 2018) GSP was a guest on “Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show.” The longtime welterweight champion explained how his passion for the fight game has subsided as of late, but a truly massive fight would interest him.

“The motivation is not the same that it used to be,” St-Pierre said. “I don’t have the same motivation to go to the lineup again and to fight my way up to another title. I’m done with this. I’ve done it for so many years. “You reach a point in your career where you want to do things different. That’s why this fight with (Michael) Bisping was different because it was a superfight. For me, that’s what I look for.”

St-Pierre reigned supreme over the 170-pound division from 2007 until 2013. He walked away from the sport only to resurface at UFC 217 last year when he defeated Michael Bisping to capture the middleweight strap.

St-Pierre relinquished the middleweight title because of health issues. The Canadian was battling with colitis, an inflammation of the colon that causes an unpleasant digestive disorder. His condition has improved in recent months but still factors in GSP’s decision to return.

“The big issue for fighting for me is the symptoms of colitis. I have to get rid of my medication,” St-Pierre said. “Once I get the dose down to where I want it to be I’ll make the decision. Right now I’m not ready to sign a fight deal as we speak. Mentally, I don’t want to fight right now.”

As for a return to the Octagon, GSP could grace us with his presence as soon as next year. However, there’s really only one man who interests St-Pierre. That is lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

“The thing that excites me the most is when I could be the first to do something. When something cannot be done and people doubt me,” St-Pierre said of going up against Nurmagomedov’s 27-0 record. “He’s a great champion, and in terms of legacy, I can’t think of a better fighter right now who has a better legacy than Khabib.”

Current UFC welterweight champ Tyrone Woodley has openly lobbied for a St-Pierre fight for some time. GSP, however, feels “The Chosen One” has a ways to go yet.

“Tyron Woodley, his last performance was amazing,” St-Pierre said. “He’s doing very well. He’s making a big name for himself. To get a legacy in the sport, it doesn’t come in one day. It took me nine title defenses to get the name that I have.”

Finally, St-Pierre made one thing abundantly clear. Whatever his future holds, money will not factor into his decision. St-Pierre is doing just fine on that front. And he has options well beyond fighting.

“I’m already set,” he said. “I have different companies that I’m involved with. Different real estate as well. In terms of money, I don’t need the money. I came out (of the sport) on top, healthy and wealthy, and want to keep it this way. “The competitor inside of me wants me to return sometime. I want to return as a competitor but I need to listen to the logic as well. It needs to be worth it.”

Let us know what you think.

Will GSP return next year to fight Khabib? Or will St-Pierre stay retired.