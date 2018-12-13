Georges St-Pierre Explains Having No Interest In Anderson Silva Fight

Georges St-Pierre explains why he has no interest in fighting former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva in a superfight.

Even though the potential of it happening is not the greatest, one can dream. Years ago, fight fans always wondered what would happen if the best man from one division faced off with the best from another division.

GSP spoke on The Luke Thomas Show on Sirius XM about this fight and his desire to return to the Octagon. He noted that at this stage in the game for him, he doesn’t have any interest in taking the Silva fight.



“The fight with Anderson Silva, there’s been a lot of talk ,” St-Pierre said. “It’s been offered to me twice, earlier in my career, during my welterweight run. I don’t exactly remember when. I was doing my welterweight run and I had a talk with Dana and Lorenzo, The condition if I would make that fight was a catchweight. Because after my goal was to go back down to my initial weight class at 170. Also, I wanted to implement testing, which they didn’t have before. I was asking for VADA and back in the day they had issues. Something happened politically between the UFC and VADA. I don’t know what happened, but they were not interested in that.”

What’s Changed?

Both fighters have gone in separate ways after being at the top of their divisions years ago. GSP returned to competition in November 2017 after four years away from the sport. He scored a submission victory in the third round over Michael Bisping at UFC 217 to win the middleweight title. Shortly after the fight, he had to vacate the title as he is dealing with colitis.

“The other time that happened, after I finished, I took a break with Johny Hendricks. Dana texted me asking if I want to fight Anderson Silva. But I didn’t want to fight nobody. I said no. I took four years off. Now things have changed. Silva has lost. Now it is not as interesting. There’s a lot more to lose than gain.”