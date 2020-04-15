Georges St-Pierre Believes There Is No Best Fighter In MMA

Spread the word!













There is no best fighter in mixed martial arts (MMA) according to Georges St-Pierre.

St-Pierre is considered by many to be among the contenders for greatest fighter of all time. The former two-weight UFC champion is joined by the likes of Anderson Silva, Jon Jones and Demetrious Johnson in that list.

But “GSP” doesn’t consider himself to be the best. That’s because for him, anyone can beat anyone on any given day. He knows that more than most after suffering arguably the biggest upset in MMA history following his welterweight title defeat to Matt Serra back in 2007.

“It’s just a matter of timing,” St-Pierre told Ariel Helwani recently (via MMA Junkie). “Everybody can beat anybody on any given day. There are guys that have your number – you don’t know why. (But) they have your number. In the fight game, it’s not a straight line.”

That’s not to say St-Pierre didn’t hope of becoming the best of all time.

But as he became more experienced, he learned that there is always one person who can defeat another — even if that person considered the best fighter on the planet:

“When I was young, I wanted to be the best of all time,” St-Pierre said. “But when I got older and had more experience, I realized it’s just a fugazi – it doesn’t exist. You can’t be the best guy on the planet.

“There’s always one guy that will beat you. … There’s guys better than you who maybe are not fighting. That’s how the world works. There will always be one guy that will have your number, and he will beat you. There’s no (best) guy.”

Do you agree with St-Pierre?